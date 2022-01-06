At poll review meet, CEC flags low vaccination rate in Manipur ahead of Assembly election

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Wednesday reviewed poll preparedness in Manipur, focusing on the conduct of safe elections amid the pandemic.

With this, the EC has wrapped up the exercise of reviewing poll preparedness in all five states where Assembly elections are slated to be held in the next couple of months. The poll panel is expected to announce the election dates for the five states soon.

During the review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra conveyed his concern to the Manipur Chief Secretary regarding the low vaccination rate in the state and asked for expediting it, the EC said in a statement.

The poll panel emphasised focus on the conduct of safe elections with 100 per cent vaccination of all polling staff and implementation of Covid protocols such as proper sanitisation and social distancing at the polling stations.

“Keeping in view Covid social-distancing norms, the Commission has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors’ norm at a polling station has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250. This will ensure substantially lower number of electors per polling station,” it said.

Representatives of political parties in Manipur, the state Chief Secretary, DGP, State Police Nodal Officer and the state Chief Electoral Officer attended the virtual meeting with the poll panel.

“The main issues raised by the political parties included concerns about use of money power, illicit liquor, narcotics drugs and intimidation to influence voters,” the EC statement said. “Political parties requested for strict vigil on election expenses by candidates to ensure free and fair poll.”

“While expressing concerns about pre-poll violence, the political parties demanded deployment of adequate security forces during the poll process and other relevant measures,” it said, adding that they also urged implementation of strict Covid protocols.