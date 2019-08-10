CEC: We’re not going back to ballot box era

Weeks after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded to bring back ballot box to the electoral process during the Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata on July 21, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday made it clear that there was no chance of bringing it back in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

“We are not going back to the era of ballot papers. The Supreme Court has more than once said that the ballot papers are our past,” Arora told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport after arriving in Kolkata on Friday.

The CEC, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is likely to meet Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Dr Aariz Aftab.

Banerjee had been asserting her apprehension about the possible rigging of EVMs during this year’s Lok Sabha polls. On many occasions Banerjee has questioned Lok Sabha results. She has often accused the BJP of using money power to win the Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases.

“The Lok Sabha elections earlier this year was a mystery and not history,” she had said during the July 21 rally.

Following this Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackerey met her at state Secretariat and invited her to a rally, his party will hold on August 21 in Mumbai to launch a movement demanding the end of the EVMs and return of the ballot papers.

Though Banerjee didn’t confirm if she will be able to attend the rally in Maharashtra, she said, “If someone says they will get a certain number of seats before an election and then get it, it is worrying. This question is there in many minds. Now they are saying that they will get a certain number of seats in Maharashtra polls as well.”

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 303 seats on its own and crossed 350-mark, along with its allies in the National Democratic Alliance. The party had won 282 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 when the NDA’s tally was at 346. Besides TMC, several political parties have urged the Election Commission and Supreme Court to consider a plea to stop using the EVM. But the plea has been rejected.