Ceasefire violation: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border this Eid

As relations between India and Pakistan remain strained following continuous instances of ceasefire violations at the border, the security forces of both the countries decided not to carry out the customary practice of exchanging sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, the Attari-Wagah border did not witness the celebratory exchange between the Border Security Forces (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers to mark festival.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a soldier was killed as Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of border Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Identified as Vikas Gurang of Manipur, sources said that he was posted in Laam.

The latest casualty in unprovoked cross border firing in Nowshera sector came four days after four BSF personnel including an Assistant Commandant were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district on Tuesday night.

The Pakistani Rangers and the BSF had come to a consensus on maintaining ceasefire along the international border in Jammu region at a sector commander-level flag meeting on June 4. The Additional Director General of BSF Kamal Nayan Choubey termed the attack as a ‘betrayal’ and claimed that the Indian side always “maintained the sanctity of the ceasefire”.

The exchange of fire comes as a setback to the temporary suspension of operations and political process of dialogue between the countries.

