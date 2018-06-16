Ceasefire violation: Jawan killed after Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K’s Nowshera sector

Deceased Rifleman Bikas Gurung Deceased Rifleman Bikas Gurung

A jawan was killed as Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of border Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. Identified as Bikas Gurung of Manipur, sources said that he was posted in Laam. Given the tensions between India and Pakistan following recurring instances of ceasefire violations at the border, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers decided against carrying out the customary practice of exchanging sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The latest casualty in unprovoked cross-border firing in Nowshera sector comes four days after four BSF personnel including an Assistant Commandant were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers along the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district on Tuesday night. Also Read: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border this Eid

On May 16, the Centre had announced a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan, allowing the fasting as well as the Amarnath Yatra to pass peacefully. The decision was welcomed by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Significantly, Pakistan during talks between Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries had recently agreed to maintain 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit. The DGMOs of both the countries agreed to undertake measures to improve existing situation along the borders, besides exercising restraint in case of any issue and resolve the matter through hotline contact and flag meetings between them.

The ceasefire agreement, however, may not continue after Eid. Earlier this week, The Indian Express has reported that the government was not looking to extend the ceasefire period in the state beyond Eid. “The announcement on halting of operations was till Ramzan, and the unilateral suspension will end on Eid. The government is unlikely to extend it because the Amarnath Yatra will begin within days, and we have to sanitise the corridors. We cannot keep the hands of the Army tied,” a top leader of the party had told The Indian Express.

