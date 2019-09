Pakistani troops resorted to an unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday.

Advertising

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation at about 10 am by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating.

On Saturday, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire in Poonch district.