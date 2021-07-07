Army foiled first infiltration bid across LoC since ceasefire; one terrorist killed: Centre

After one of the most active years on the Line of Control, with over 4,600 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan recorded in 2020, India and Pakistan decided to enter into a ceasefire agreement in February. (File photo)

The Centre on Wednesday said that the first infiltration attempt made by Pakistani terrorists across the Line of Control since a ceasefire came into effect in February was successfully foiled. It added that the Army exchanged fire with the infiltrators, after which the body of a terrorist was recovered and a cache of arms found.

The Defence Wing of the PIB in a press release stated that in the early hours of Wednesday, a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Naoshera Sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body has been recovered,” the statement said.

It added, “Also, war like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammuniton and two hand grenades have been recovered from the terrorist. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control.”

After one of the most active years on the Line of Control, with over 4,600 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan recorded in 2020, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement in February to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors, and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”. It was their first joint statement in over eight years.

The statement said that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian and Pakistani armies had held talks to renew the peace process. It said both the countries agreed to “strict observance of all agreements, understanding and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February”.

Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane has earlier said that the holding of the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has contributed to a feeling of peace and security and it is the first step towards a long road of normalisation of ties between the two countries.

But India-Pakistan relations are back in the spotlight in recent times ever since the drone attack on the IAF base in Jammu on June 27 and reports that hours before that incident, a drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

High Commission officials later raised the issue with the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and diplomatic security authorities in Islamabad.

Moreover, Pakistan recently ended its four-month pause on accusations and attacks against New Delhi, describing the June 23 bomb blast near the home of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed that had killed three people and injured 24 as “India-sponsored terrorism”.