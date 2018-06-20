CEA Arvind Subramanian quits: Brightest fleeing sinking ship, minister breaking news on Facebook, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the while the brightest people are quitting, the former finance minister is breaking the news on Facebook. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the while the brightest people are quitting, the former finance minister is breaking the news on Facebook.

Taking a dig at the government’s style of functioning after Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian announced his decision to quit his job, with close to a year of his tenure remaining, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the while the brightest people are quitting, the former finance minister is breaking the news on Facebook. “Ex ? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on FaceBook. BJP Treasurer has the keys to the Indian Economy. The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the “invisible hand” of the RSS steers it onto the rocks. Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. It’s crazy out there !” tweeted Gandhi.

Ex ? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on FaceBook. BJP Treasurer has the keys to the Indian Economy. The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the “invisible hand” of the RSS steers it onto the rocks. Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. It’s crazy out there ! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2018

Subramanian, whose contract ends in May 2019, has quit as CEA owing to personal reasons. Jaitley, confirming Subramanian’s decision, posted a ‘thank you’ note on his Facebook page. Jaitley thanked Subramanian for his contribution to the macroeconomic management of Indian economy.

“Arvind elevated the quality of the analysis and the presentation of ideas for public deliberation in his four ‘Economic Surveys’. His documents for four years was treated by several independent critics as one of the best ever produced,” Jaitley said.

“Personally I will miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability, and ideas. He would walk into my room – at times several times a day, addressing me as “Minister” to give either the good news or otherwise. Needless to say, his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is,” Jaitley wrote.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA, finance ministry, on October 16, 2014, for a 3-year term and was given an extension last year. “My departure from this job for entirely personal reasons. It is no secret that we are expecting our first grandchild in the early September. That’s a very compelling reason that takes us back to the old life of that used to lead of researching, writing, teaching and reflecting above all,” he said. Subramanian’s official contract was till May 2019.

