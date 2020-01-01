CDS General Bipin Rawat: We stay far away from politics, very far

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI photo) Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI photo)

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the country’s armed forces “stay far away from politics” and act only on the directions of the Government in power.

In his first interaction with the media after assuming charge as CDS, General Rawat said his primary task is to enhance integration and synergy between the three services — Army, Air Force, Navy.

“All three services will work as a team. It is not like the CDS will run them. Integration is a priority. We have to achieve more synergy and integration, that is the task. We will also do resource management,” he said. “1+1+1 should not become three, it should become five or six. It should be a sum of the whole, it should be more than the sum of the whole.”

He added that a new system will be worked out in managing the tri-services. “Think we are all copying western methods. We will work out our own system,” he said.

On Opposition allegations that he is politically inclined, General Rawat: “We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power.”

When asked how he felt about taking charge as CDS, he said: My head is feeling lighter because I took off that Gurkha hat which I have been wearing. Last time I wore this hat (his new uniform) was after passing out of the Academy.”

On Tuesday, he said the Indian Army is better prepared to meet the challenges at Pakistan and China border. “Yes, they are better prepared. I thank all the soldiers of the Indian Army who supported me in the last three years of my tenure,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Conveying his wishes to his successor Lieutenant General Manoj Naravane, General Bipin Rawat said, “Hope Army will rise to greater heights under the new Army Chief.” The outgoing Army Chief also thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him during his three-year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million-strong force.

After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat also exuded confidence that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane.

