CDS Gen Rawat sets deadline for creation of Air Defence Command

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat. (File) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat. (File)

After assuming charge as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday held a meeting with the three service chiefs — General M M Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. He directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30.

He also set out priorities in the meeting for execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31. Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy include creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Explained: What are role, powers of CDS?

In the meeting, General Rawat also directed various branch heads of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and jointness in a time-bound manner.

Emphasising a collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App