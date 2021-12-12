CDS Bipin Rawat’s pre-recorded message played at ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’

December 12, 2021 11:46:36 am
A pre-recorded message of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, recorded a day before the fatal chopper crash that killed him and 12 others, was broadcast at an event attended by Union Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday.
In the message, Late CDS General Bipin Rawat congratulated the armed forces on the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’, being celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India’s historic victory in the 1971 war and the Indo-Bangladesh friendship. He also paid a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the 1971 war.
#WATCH Late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7.
While inaugurating the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ will be celebrated with simplicity due to the passing away of CDS Rawat. Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a helicopter crash that took place near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Talking about the Indo Bangladesh war of 1971, Rajnath Singh said, “India has contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh. Today we are very happy that in the last 50 years Bangladesh has progressed on the path of development. Today, I bow to the bravery, valor & sacrifice of every soldier of India’s Armed Forces, due to which India won the 1971 war. The country will always be indebted to them for their sacrifice.”
At the event, major weapons and equipment used during the 1971 war will be displayed along with snippets of major battles. The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, 2021
