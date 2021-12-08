CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife, 11 others killed in IAF helicopter crash

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife are among the 13 dead after the Indian Air Force helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The IAF confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday evening.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

There were 14 persons on board, including the crew. The only survivor, Capt Varun Singh SC, is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, the IAF informed.

The accident took place in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district reportedly due to low visibility amid foggy conditions.

The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington, where CDS Gen Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event at the Defence Staff College.

The crash happened at a distance of about 10 km from the helipad where it was to land.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force tweeted shortly after the accident.

TV visuals showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash. Rescue personnel, along with Army personnel, were seen involved in clearing the area.

Prime Minister Narendra expressed grief over the death of General Rawat, his wife and the security personnel in the chopper crash.

“I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti,” another tweet read.