Politicians, bureaucrats & civilians pay last respects to General Bipin Rawat

From senior politicians and official dignitaries to civilians, the residence of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was flooded with people coming in to pay their last respects.

With the last rites to be conducted later in the afternoon, people were seen queuing up outside the house much before the mandated time of 11 am.

Rawat had died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday near Coonoor, along with his wife Madhulika and 11 other military personnel.

In the morning, leaders from the government, the Opposition, bureaucracy and security establishment visited Rawat’s residence on Kamraj Marg. His and his wife’s mortal remains will be kept at the residence till 2 pm. Following that, it will be taken to Brar Square Crematorium, where he will be cremated with full state honours.

People crowd outside General Bipin Rawat’s house in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) People crowd outside General Bipin Rawat’s house in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who visited the residence by around 11.30 am. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present.

DMK’s Kanimozhi K, Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jay Panda, Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his party colleague K Suresh also came in later to pay their tributes.

Military attaches of different countries paid tribute to India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/0iSrCOycY3 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Among the top bureaucrats were Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba, who were seen together. From the security establishment, apart from several senior military personnel, heads of CRPF and ITBP went to the CDS’s house to pay their tributes.

Civil society leader and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was also seen paying his respect.

Delegates spent around 10 to 15 minutes each inside the premises. Amid a tight security cordon outside the house, with only select people being allowed to go in, there was a small crowd from his home state of Uttarakhand shouting slogans for him. “General Rawat Amar Rahe, Madhulika Rawat Amar Rahe,” the supporters, who were not allowed to go in, said.

There was also a section who started chanting slogans like “VIP culture must be ended” as they got impatient waiting outside.