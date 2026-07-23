CCTVs in police stations: Jharkhand yet to install a single camera, Himachal only state to receive Centre’s funds

21 states and union territories have submitted proposals or state action plans seeking funds for the 2026-27 financial year to install CCTV cameras. (Express Photo)

Despite a 2020 Supreme Court mandate to install CCTV cameras in all police stations to curb custodial torture, Jharkhand is yet to install a camera in even a single police station. This was highlighted in a report submitted to the court by Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, appointed by the court as amicus curiae – a lawyer meant to assist the bench impartially.

The report, submitted to the court on Wednesday, notes the progress of states seeking financial assistance under the Union government’s “Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police” (ASUMP) scheme.

According to it, 21 states and union territories have submitted proposals or state action plans seeking funds for the 2026-27 financial year to install CCTV cameras and set up centralised dashboard monitoring systems for police stations.