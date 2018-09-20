CCTV footages of Jayalalithaa’s stay overwritten automatically, Apollo tells panel

The hospital has informed the Commission that it is unable to submit the requested footage as it pertains to the period when Jayalalithaa was in the hospital – between September 22, 2016 to December 5, 2016. (File) The hospital has informed the Commission that it is unable to submit the requested footage as it pertains to the period when Jayalalithaa was in the hospital – between September 22, 2016 to December 5, 2016. (File)

The CCTV recordings of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s stay in the hospital has been overwritten several times automatically, Apollo Hospitals has told the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission.

The Commission is probing the circumstances leading to hospitalization of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016 and the treatment provided to her till her death December 5, 2016.

“The CCTV recordings get overwritten automatically after 30 days. This information was shared with the Commission on September 11,” Maimoona Badsha, counsel for Apollo Hospitals, told IANS on Wednesday.

The hospital has informed the Commission that it is unable to submit the requested footage as it pertains to the period when Jayalalithaa was in the hospital – between September 22, 2016 to December 5, 2016.

The Commission had earlier asked the Apollo Hospital to submit the CCTV footages of certain areas within the hospital. Badsha said it has been the procedure at the hospital to store the CCTV footages for 30 days after which new images are recorded.

When asked about Apollo Hospitals Executive Chairman Prathap C Reddy’s earlier statement that the CCTV cameras were switched off, Badsha said “that is a different issue.”

