CCTV cameras approved for 23 km track from Katra to Vaishno Devi shrine

Governor Satya Pal Malik also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishnu Devi Shrine Board in a meeting at Raj Bhavan approved CCTV cameras to keep surveillance and dedicated water hydrants to fight forest fires for the 23 km track from Katra to Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills

The meeting was attended by Board members, H.H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dr Ashok Bhan, K.B. Kachru, KK Sharma and Vijay Dhar, besides Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board Simrandeep Singh among others.

The Board approved a formal donation policy allowing donors to donate for the donors to donate as per laid down guidelines. Giving details, CEO Shrine Board said that the Board, at present, it has been accepting donations both in cash and in kind.

As per the donation policy, the Board will prefer donations in cash than in kind, he said, adding that this has been done to avoid issues relating to quality of things donated. However, the Board will accept donations in kind in respect to only those things which are required by it for benefit of the pilgrims, he pointed out.

Pointing out that CCTV cameras will be done on a turnkey basis, an official spokesperson said that the system, once in place, will not only help in monitoring the movement of pilgrims and strengthening overall security measures, but it will also be of immense support to the Shrine Board and local administration in providing real time assistance in case of any emergent situation.

Besides, 550 speakers will also be installed along the Tarakote Marg for the facilitation of pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

The work on installation of dedicated Fire Hydrants from Bhawan to Adhkuwari via Himkoti and its extension along the Tarakote Marg also came up for review of the Board. The project is estimated to cost Rs 3.50 crore and is slated to be completed by the PHE Department by May 2019. In the normal course, the treated water so lifted will be utilised for floriculture, washing of track, construction works etc.

The Board also took note of the launching of E-Surveillance Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) based Tracking and Pre-paid system for yatris for hiring the services of Ponies, Pithoos and Palkis on the track leading to the Shrine, which has been launched recently.

It decided to set up a Day Care Centre of NH Hospital by hiring accommodation in order to provide facilities like Dialysis, ECHO, TMT, OPD etc. in Jammu city. The said Centre will work as support to the main Katra hospital. However, in view of the coming up of AIIMS and five new medical Colleges in the state, the Board reversed its earlier decision of setting up a medical college.