Hotels can’t add LPG or fuel charges, says CCPA

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With oil prices rising and the availability of LPG causing panic, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday warned hotels and restaurants against levying additional charges such as “LPG charges” and “fuel cost recovery.” The CCPA said strict action will be taken against such unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The authority added that only applicable taxes may be included in menu prices.
According to an official statement, the CCPA has “taken serious note of hotels and restaurants levying additional charges such as ‘LPG charges’, ‘gas surcharge’ and ‘fuel cost recovery’ in consumer bills”.
“The CCPA has observed, based on grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), and media reports, that certain hotels and restaurants are levying such charges in the consumer bill by default, over and above the price of food and beverages displayed in the menu and applicable taxes,” the statement read.
CCPA called such practices “impose unjustified costs” on consumers. It said that price displayed in the menu should be the final price, exclusive of applicable taxes.
The CCPA said as fuel, LPG, electricity, and other operational expenses, are part of the cost of running a business and must be factored into the pricing of menu items.
“Consumers shall not be misled or compelled to pay any additional charge that is not voluntary in nature,” the authority said.
The CCPA said that such charges regardless of their nomenclature are effectively service charges or additional fees, and imposing them by default would violate its July 4, 2022 guidelines and may invite action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
(With PTI inputs)
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