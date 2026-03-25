Hotels can’t add LPG or fuel charges, says CCPA

"Consumers shall not be misled or compelled to pay any additional charge that is not voluntary in nature," the authority said. (File Photo)

With oil prices rising and the availability of LPG causing panic, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday warned hotels and restaurants against levying additional charges such as “LPG charges” and “fuel cost recovery.” The CCPA said strict action will be taken against such unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The authority added that only applicable taxes may be included in menu prices.

According to an official statement, the CCPA has “taken serious note of hotels and restaurants levying additional charges such as ‘LPG charges’, ‘gas surcharge’ and ‘fuel cost recovery’ in consumer bills”.

“The CCPA has observed, based on grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), and media reports, that certain hotels and restaurants are levying such charges in the consumer bill by default, over and above the price of food and beverages displayed in the menu and applicable taxes,” the statement read.