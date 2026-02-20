CCPA issues notices to IndiaMART, Xboom, and 4 others over illegal sale of drone jammers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the country’s top consumer watchdog, has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms and entities for listing restricted drone and GPS jammers in violation of consumer protection law.
According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the six companies to which notices have been issued are Everse, Indiamart, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and MavericDrones & Technologies Pvt Ltd.
CCPA issued these notices for listing and offering for sale restricted wireless transmitting devices such as “Anti-Drone Systems”, “Drone Jammers” and “GPS Jammers”, in alleged violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and other applicable telecom and trade control laws, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, CCPA observed that these devices were listed online without disclosure of mandatory licensing requirements; without valid Equipment Type Approval (ETA) or Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC) certification details; without clearly stating that civilian possession and use without statutory authorisation is prohibited; and in a manner likely to mislead consumers into believing that such devices are freely purchasable.
“The omission of material information regarding statutory restrictions and legal consequences prima facie amounts to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice under Sections 2(47), 18 and 19 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the ministry said in a statement.
CCPA has directed the concerned entities to furnish detailed information, including the source of procurement and import, along with copies of import licences, invoices and related documents.
CCPA has also sought copies of regulatory approvals and authorisations issued by Wireless Planning & Coordination, the Department of Telecommunications, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
It has also asked these companies to share details about the legal basis for offering the restricted equipment for commercial sale; the number of units sold during the preceding two years, along with complete purchaser details; steps taken to discontinue such listings and prevent recurrence; and a complete list of similar radio frequency/wireless transmitting equipment offered on their platforms.
The statement said, “Drone jammers and signal jamming equipment are regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and are subject to strict licensing and regulatory control by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC).”
“Import of such restricted equipment is governed under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 and applicable DGFT notifications. Such equipment is ordinarily permitted only to authorised Government agencies and law enforcement authorities, subject to statutory approvals,” it said.
