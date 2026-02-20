CCPA issues notices to IndiaMART, Xboom, and 4 others over illegal sale of drone jammers

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the six companies to which notices have been issued are Everse, Indiamart, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and MavericDrones & Technologies Pvt Ltd. (Source: Xboom)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the country’s top consumer watchdog, has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms and entities for listing restricted drone and GPS jammers in violation of consumer protection law.

CCPA issued these notices for listing and offering for sale restricted wireless transmitting devices such as “Anti-Drone Systems”, “Drone Jammers” and “GPS Jammers”, in alleged violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and other applicable telecom and trade control laws, the ministry said in a statement.