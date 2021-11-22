CCPA issues notice to e-commerce entities over sale of substandard pressure cookers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to 5 e-commerce companies including Amazon and Flipkart for selling pressure cookers in violation to the quality standards set by the government, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Monday.

The CCPA has sought response from the e-commerce entities within 7 days from issuance of notice.

According to the ministry, the CCPA has taken “suo-moto cognizance” against e-commerce entities found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government under Section 16 (1) of the BIS Act, 2016 on 21st January 2020.

In a statement, the ministry said, “CCPA has sought response from the e-commerce entities within 7 days from issuance of notice, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.”

“CCPA has also written to DG BIS to take immediate cognizance of the matter and take necessary action,” the statement from the ministry read.

The companies against which notice has been issued include Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Paytm Mall, said an official.

The notice was issued on November 18, 2021, the official added.