CCPA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty for online sale of explosives

The CCPA noted that ammonium nitrate is a regulated substance whose unauthorised sale or possession without prescribed safeguards can pose risks to public safety. (Photo generated using AI)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the country’s top consumer watchdog, has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Dial4Trade Technologies Private Limited for facilitating the online listing, hosting, advertising and sale of ammonium nitrate on its e-commerce platform without the mandatory regulatory safeguards required under law.

The CCPA, headed by its Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, imposed the penalty under Sections 10, 20 and 21 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

“The CCPA has also directed Dial4Trade to immediately discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising or facilitation of sale of ammonium nitrate, or any other substance classified as an explosive under the Explosives Act, 1884, on its platform,” Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.