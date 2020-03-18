Ccoronavirus: 54,000 under community surveillance, Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefing BJP leaders at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefing BJP leaders at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Around 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance through health workers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while lauding efforts of doctors and paramedics in dealing with cases of coronavirus.

“As one metre social distancing is required to be taken while dealing with those affected with the virus, I laud doctors and paramedics who are working honestly with dedication while taking risks in treating these patients. I laud all doctors and paramedics – be it in villages or cities or in private or government in controlling coronavirus at all levels,” he told the House, while replying to supplementaries during Question Hour.

The remarks made by Vardhan were lauded by all members, including those from the Opposition, with Congress leader Anand Sharma appreciating the steps. The minister also urged MPs to visit quarantine facilities in their areas and suggest ways to help improve facilities and take care of deficiencies.

Vardhan said a total of 54,000 people are under community surveillance across the country and health staff are helping in keeping in touch with them while under quarantine. He noted that the response has been positive in appreciating the high-quality treatment at quarantine facilities.

People wearing masks walk inside Government Medical College hospital in Jammu (AP) People wearing masks walk inside Government Medical College hospital in Jammu (AP)

He also said ICMR scientists are in touch with scientists all over the world regarding use of retroviral drugs in treating coronavirus patients and in the research underway across the world in finding treatment of the virus. “We request members to help us by visiting such quarantine facilities in states and give us real-time feedback, to help us improve such facilities,” he said.

On reports about poor facilities at such centres, the minister said, “These reports are exceptions, but these are are not the rule. I can agree with you that the facilities may not be good. It is quite possible that at some places bathrooms may not be 5-star type. We are conveying in strongest possible manner on such complaints. These are rare complaints and are not frequent complaints received.”

Nursing students wearing masks walk in a group at government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad (AP) Nursing students wearing masks walk in a group at government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad (AP)

The minister also informed the House that Indian scientists at ICMR are in touch with global research for treating the virus. “We have also heard about some research being done in the United States,” he said, adding that new vaccines can only be introduced after following a procedure.

“We are using all kinds of retroviral drugs for treating coronavirus patients…We are thoroughly seized of the issue. We are trying to do our best for patients and treating them,” he said.

