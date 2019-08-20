CCMB scientists reveal identity of Himalaya Roopkund lake victims

For decades, the discovery of skeletal remains around Roopkund Lake in the Himalayas and the identity of the dead has remained a mystery. It has given rise to several theories, ranging from thunderbolt wrath from Nanga Parbat to landslides and rockfall. This puzzle seems to have been solved partially as research by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad has revealed that the skeletal remains belong to Indian, the Mediterranean and South-East Asian populations and the incidents in which they died on the mountain slope near the lake are nearly a 1000 years apart.

Ancient DNA obtained from the skeletons of Roopkund Lake – representing the first ancient DNA ever reported from India – reveals that they derive from at least three distinct genetic groups. “We first became aware of the presence of multiple distinct groups at Roopkund after sequencing the mitochondrial DNA of 72 skeletons. While many of the individuals possessed genetic information typical of present-day Indian populations, we also identified a large number of individuals with genetic makeup that would be more typical of populations from West Eurasia” says Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, co-senior author and chief scientist at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad.

Talking about the study, a CCMB official said, “The study found that the genetically distinct groups died in at least two episodes separated by one thousand years. A large-scale study conducted by an international team of scientists has revealed that the mysterious skeletons of Roopkund Lake are genetically similar to Indian, Mediterranean and Southeast Asian populations. They found that the genetically distinct groups died in at least two episodes separated by one thousand years. The study has been published online in the journal Nature Communications.”

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB said, “This study highlights the power of genomics study, coupled with other biomolecular tools, in understanding our past and this study would pave way for analysing large number of skeletal remains, obtained from different parts of the country.”

Officials said that the first group of skeletons composed of 23 individuals with ancestries that are related to people from present-day India, who do not appear to belong to a single population, but instead derived from many different groups. Surprisingly, the second large group is made up of 14 individuals with ancestry that is most closely related to people who live in the eastern Mediterranean, especially present-day Crete and Greece. A third individual has ancestry that is more typical of that found in Southeast Asia. Stable isotope reconstruction of the skeletons also supports the presence of multiple distinct groups among the skeletons. This is consistent with the genetic evidence.

As per the report, the individuals with Indian-related ancestry died at Roopkund between 7th to 10th century CE, possibly during several distinct events. The other two groups likely composed of travellers from the eastern Mediterranean and South-East Asia arrived at Roopkund Lake during 17-20th centuries.

“We discovered that the history of Roopkund Lake is more complex than we ever anticipated, and raises the striking question of how migrants from the eastern Mediterranean died in this place a few hundred years ago,” said co-senior author Prof David Reich of Harvard Medical School, USA, who was part of the investigation.

The presence of skeletal remains of several hundred ancient humans, scattered in and around the lake’s shores earned it the nickname Skeleton Lake or Mystery Lake.

The identity of these skeletons has long been a subject of speculation, the official said. “Local folklore describes a pilgrimage to the nearby shrine of the mountain goddess, Nanda Devi, undertaken by a king and queen and their many attendants, who were struck down by the wrath of Nanda Dev due to their inappropriate, celebratory behaviour. It has also been suggested that these are the remains of an army or group of merchants who were caught in a storm. Another view is that they were the victims of an epidemic.”

The study has not yet revealed the cause of death.