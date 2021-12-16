CCEA nod to extension of irrigation scheme

The Union government Wednesday approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) till 2026 — a move expected to help fund irrigation projects that will increase water supply across northern India, including in Delhi.

The approval for PMKSY — with an outlay of Rs 93,068 crore — was granted for 2021-26. PMKSY was first launched in 2015.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

“It has been decided to implement the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and its four components from 2021-22 to 2025-26… This is a historic decision,” said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, at a press briefing in Delhi.

“Central funding of 90 per cent of water component for two national projects, namely Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (Uttarakhand) has been provisioned. The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin benefitting six states of upper Yamuna basin, augmenting water supply to Delhi as well Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, and a major step towards rejuvenation of Yamuna,” a statement said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Lakhwar dam project on Yamuna river, was conceptualised in 1976. He said that an area of 13.81 lakh hectare will be brought under irrigation after completion of the two dams.