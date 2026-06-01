CBSE row: Rahul Gandhi Meets students, takes dig at government

LOK SABHA Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Centre over the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) row, and put out a video of his interaction with a group of students, describing them as brave young Indians who asked the Modi government simple questions but received “insults instead of answers”.

Asserting that the students deserved a bright future, Gandhi said: “We will make sure they get it.” Posting the video on social media, Gandhi described the interaction as a “revealing chat with my fellow ‘anti-national Soros agents’.” “Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions — but got insults instead of answers,” Gandhi said in his post on X, with the video of his interaction.

Vedant, a Class 12 student, had alleged on social media that the answer script uploaded to him by CBSE during the verification process was not his own. He claimed the handwriting, answers, and even attempted questions did not match with what he had written in the examination hall. His posts went viral, prompting widespread scrutiny over the CBSE’s evaluation and OSM systems.

Gandhi is seen having an informal chat with Vedant and other students about their experiences. He also joked about how they were labelled “Pakistanis” and “deep state agents” after raising what he called legitimate concerns and issues.

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with CBSE board students (PTI) LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with CBSE board students (PTI)

“You are students. You are asking for your answer sheets, that’s all. Now, suddenly, you have become anti-nationals. You have to accept the problem if you have to solve the problem. You are refusing to accept the problem and blaming the poor kids and saying ‘you are deep state, you are spies, terrorists’,” Gandhi says in the video, attacking the government over the OSM controversy. “Were you also called terrorists? Tell me!” Gandhi asks Vedant, his brother and some other students in the 90-second clip, apparently part of a larger interaction.

Watch video

A revealing chat with my fellow “anti-national Soros agents.” Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions – but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they… pic.twitter.com/5InBxgJv1B — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2026

Read More | ‘Portal working, but payment not reflecting’: CBSE Class 12th answer-book copy glitch

During the interaction, Gandhi also jokes and tells the cameraperson: “Bhaiyya, show the faces of these ‘terrorists’!” After allegations on social media, the CBSE had clarified that its OSM portal was not compromised, and no security breach has come to light on the portal that was used for evaluation.