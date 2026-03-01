CBSE postpones March 2 board exams across 7 Middle East nations as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

The CBSE notice came after a fabricated circular went viral on social media, claiming exam cancellation in the Middle East.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sunday postponed board exams scheduled for Monday for students in the Middle East in the wake of the escalating conflict after the United States-Israel attack on Iran. This will apply to schools in Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In a circular issued to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in these countries, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj wrote that examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, for both Class 10 and Class 12, are postponed. New dates will be announced later, it added.

The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, and take appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards, the circular added, advising students to stay in touch with their schools for updates and to follow official announcements carefully.