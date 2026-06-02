Who is Rahul Singh? IAS officer behind NEP reforms shunted from CBSE amid OSM row

From the recent three-language policy directive to learning in the mother tongue at the primary level, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under now-transferred Chairman Rahul Singh has implemented a slew of changes in recent years that have been prompted by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, served as the Board’s chairman for a little over two years, having taken charge in 2024. In August last year, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the extension of his tenure till November 2027. Before his term as CBSE Chairman, Singh served in the Department of Personnel and Training.

Having taken charge close to a year after the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 – the document based on the NEP, that now guides the curriculum and structure of school education from pre-primary to class 12 — was released, Singh has overseen its implementation at the CBSE. The Board is the country’s largest national school board, with around 33,000 affiliated schools under it.

On Tuesday, amid the ongoing On-Screen Marking (OSM) row, the government transferred Singh and CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta.

Implementation of the NEP and NCFSE entailed extensive changes that have been initiated during Singh’s term as Chairman.

Last year, the Board issued a circular asking schools to begin teaching students in the mother tongue or a “familiar regional language” from pre-primary to class 5. While it did not make this compulsory, it suggested that the language of instruction should ideally be mother tongue, and if that’s not practical, it can be the state language. The Board had earlier issued advisory circulars encouraging use of the mother tongue, but this was the first time that it set a timeline, asking schools to commence mother tongue-based instruction from July onwards (2024).

This change was in line with the NEP and the NCFSE – both recommend that mother tongue be used in primary school, up to the age of eight, since children learn concepts “most rapidly and deeply in their home language”.

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The Board’s three-language policy, announced formally through the release of its curriculum in April this year, took the language-related changes a step further. The NCFSE recommends that students learn three languages from class 6 to 10, unlike the current system where a third language is only taught till class 8. The Board’s curriculum released in April made the third language compulsory for class 6 from the ongoing 2026-27 academic session onwards. It has also insisted that two of the three languages that students learn should be native to India. With English not being native to India, it becomes the only “foreign” language that schools can choose, effectively doing away with the learning of other foreign languages like French and German.

While the Board had maintained in April that the third language will not be mandatory for class 9 this year, it announced, in a volte-face in May, that the third-language will be compulsory for class 9 students from the ongoing academic session onwards. For class 10, it will be mandatory next year, but only with an internal assessment and not a board exam.

Singh has also overseen implementation of the Board’s two-exam policy for class 10. CBSE introduced two board exams for class 10 this year, in line with the NEP recommendation of dealing with the “high stakes” nature of a single board exam. Students had to mandatorily give the first set of papers, and could choose whether they wanted to improve their performance in the second set.

While the Board has introduced a range of changes over the past couple of years, the on-screen marking system for class 12 drew the most flak after students spotted errors in marking, blurred answer scripts, and received copies of answer sheets that were not theirs. Class 12 answer sheets were marked digitally for the first time this year.