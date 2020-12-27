scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

CBSE exam dates on Dec 31: Pokhriyal

The central board earlier made two major announcements about the 2021 board examinations—that they will not begin in January or February, and that they will be conducted as physical written exams and not as online examinations.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 4:49:23 am
Ramesh Pokhriyal, CBSE board exam date, CBSE exam date, 2021 board exam date, Indian expressRamesh Pokhriyal

Dates for the 2021 CBSE board examinations will be declared on the evening of December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on social media on Saturday.

The central board earlier made two major announcements about the 2021 board examinations—that they will not begin in January or February, and that they will be conducted as physical written exams and not as online examinations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement