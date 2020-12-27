CBSE exam dates on Dec 31: Pokhriyal

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Dates for the 2021 CBSE board examinations will be declared on the evening of December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on social media on Saturday.
The central board earlier made two major announcements about the 2021 board examinations—that they will not begin in January or February, and that they will be conducted as physical written exams and not as online examinations.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.