CBSE claims cyber attacks on post-result services portal; FIR lodged

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police following a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its Post-Result Services Portal.
Despite the attacks, the Board emphasised that its systems and databases remained secure. “No data breach or unauthorised access has been detected,” it said, assuring students and parents that all information remains protected.
The complaint was filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), the Cyber Unit of Delhi Police; an official said a dedicated team from the IFSO has been formed to probe the matter.
“On the basis of the complaint filed by CBSE regarding a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its portal, a case under Section 66 read with Sec 43(f) of the IT Act has been registered and investigation taken up,” a Delhi Police officer said.
According to CBSE’s complaint, the portal, which was launched on June 2 to facilitate post-result services such as verification and re-evaluation of Class XII answer scripts, came under repeated cyber attacks over the past three days. The attacks reportedly involved massive volumes of malicious internet traffic originating from multiple IP addresses both within India and abroad.
Officials said the attackers appeared to be attempting to disrupt the portal’s functioning, deny access to genuine users, and extract information without authorisation. As the platform serves lakhs of students across the country, any disruption could have caused significant inconvenience and dissatisfaction among students and other stakeholders, the complaint read.
Taking note of the scale and coordinated nature of the attacks, CBSE approached the Delhi Police’s specialised cyber unit seeking a detailed investigation and legal action against those responsible.
The Board credited continuous 24×7 monitoring and rapid response measures for successfully mitigating the attacks. Cybersecurity experts from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and other Central Government agencies assisted in safeguarding the portal.
The CBSE reiterated its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to post-result services and maintaining the security of its digital infrastructure.
On Friday, The Indian Express reported that CBSE was forced to delay opening its Post-Result Activities (PRA) portal after an IIT-led review found major cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the Board’s digital systems, senior officials associated with the exercise had told this newspaper.
The PRA portal, the CBSE’s official online platform to help students navigate post-examination procedures, was expected to go live on June 1, but it was not launched until the early hours of June 2. The delay set off fresh questions about the CBSE’s handling of this year’s Class 12 examination, already facing flak over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
The portal is now active. However, it is learned that the re-evaluation exercise – the process that is supposed to kick in after a student who suspects errors in the marking of their paper registers a challenge on the portal – is yet to begin.
Sources said the Board has decided not to use the Coempt Edu Teck platform, which powered the OSM system used during evaluation of the Class 12 papers, for the re-evaluation.
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