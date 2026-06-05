CBSE claims cyber attacks on post-result services portal; FIR lodged

Officials said the attackers appeared to be attempting to disrupt the CBSE portal’s functioning. (File Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police following a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its Post-Result Services Portal.

Despite the attacks, the Board emphasised that its systems and databases remained secure. “No data breach or unauthorised access has been detected,” it said, assuring students and parents that all information remains protected.

The complaint was filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), the Cyber Unit of Delhi Police; an official said a dedicated team from the IFSO has been formed to probe the matter.

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“On the basis of the complaint filed by CBSE regarding a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its portal, a case under Section 66 read with Sec 43(f) of the IT Act has been registered and investigation taken up,” a Delhi Police officer said.