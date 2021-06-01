CBSE Class XII students, parents demand ‘no exam’ formula

Fed up of the delay and the fatigue which has set in, parents are demanding an alternate method to arrive at results.

Even as the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that a decision would be taken regarding CBSE Class XII exam within two days, the clamour from parents and students, demanding cancellation of the exam, is growing.

Fed up of the delay and the fatigue which has set in, parents are demanding an alternate method to arrive at results.

Shriya Roy, parent of a CBSE Class XII student from a Kondhwa school who has recently recovered from Covid-19 infection, said, “My daughter went through a harrowing time in February and due to the infection, she had to be hospitalised as well. We were taking the utmost precautions… she had not stepped out of the house for nearly a year and yet she contracted the infection. I fear for those students who will be in one classroom in close proximity… whether its for one hour or lesser time, there is always a high risk of contracting the infection. I don’t think any exam is worth that risk, especially to a parent.”

While the argument by authorities in favour of conducting exams has been that students have to select a career path after Class XII and hence the exam was necessary, parents said online entrance examinations for specialised courses could be an alternative.

“In any case, for all major professional courses, there are entrance exams, like NEET for medical, CETs for engineering, architecture and so on. At college level, they can have aptitude and entrance tests too. As far as results are concerned, it can be calculated on the cumulative scores of Class X and X, and practical/oral work of the current year,” said Nisha Shah, another parent.

However, many students are not happy with the option of combining Class X and XI scores as they feel the assessment may not be accurate.

“Most students are preparing for their Class XII entrance exams so they don’t really take Class XI exams too seriously, it is more like a formality for them. In the previous academic year, FYJC admissions took place very late and the syllabus was hurried, so were the exams. It would not be a correct parameter to judge students. We would prefer to write online tests instead from the safety of our homes. The only question remains is access to internet facilities for all students, so that everyone is able to take online exams,” said Preetha Samant, a student of CBSE Class XII Science.