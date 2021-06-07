CBSE Class 12 practical exams to be held online only; marks by June 28

CBSE has also permitted the schools to conduct the practicals and other assessments of students in online mode only. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that schools that have not completed the practicals or internal assessment components for Class 12 exams should conduct the remaining assessment in an online mode only and upload marks by June 28.

On Monday, the board issued a circular stating that “schools with pending practical’s/internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode.”

For those practicals and subjects that need external evaluation, the external evaluators will decide on an exam date in consultation with the internal examiners and conduct viva voce through an online meeting. For others, the concerned school teacher will conduct the internal assessment through an online mode.

“Both the examiners should keep in mind that the marks allotted should not bunch towards the maximum marks which is highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students,” the board stated in a letter to the heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools.

Many schools have not completed their practicals, which were to be conducted physically in schools, as most states, including Delhi, ordered a return to complete closure of schools when Covid-19 cases surged again in April.

The board is yet to decide on the criteria through which the students of this batch will be evaluated in the absence of their written exams which have been cancelled.