CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred amid OSM row

Inquiry committee constituted to probe the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE, said sources

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
1 min readUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 06:08 PM IST
CBSE schoolAmid the ongoing OSM row, CBSE chairman has been tranferred.
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Amid the ongoing On-Screen Marking row, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta have been transferred on Tuesday.

The Government has constituted a One-Member Committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission.

It was this year CBSE decided to shift Class 12 evaluation to a fully digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and the row kicked off after students reported blurred answer-book scans, missing pages and, in some cases, being shown another candidate’s answer script.

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Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
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Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

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