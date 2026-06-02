CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred amid OSM row

Amid the ongoing On-Screen Marking row, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta have been transferred on Tuesday.

The Government has constituted a One-Member Committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission.

It was this year CBSE decided to shift Class 12 evaluation to a fully digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and the row kicked off after students reported blurred answer-book scans, missing pages and, in some cases, being shown another candidate’s answer script.