CBSE Chairman, Secretary moved out, OSM service procurement to be probed

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under fire over glitches in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for its Class 12 board exam, the Centre Tuesday moved out CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and named their replacements.

The government also set up a one-member committee to look into the procurement of services for the OSM system. To be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, it has been asked to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) within a month.

The announcements came on the day official sources confirmed that the issue flagged in a May 31 post on X by Nisarga Adhikary — a 19-year-old ethical hacker, he had also posted a picture to indicate that he could access the scanned answer sheets — had been verified, resulting in the Board acknowledging “vulnerabilities” in the OSM portal.