CBSE Chairman, Secretary moved out, OSM service procurement to be probed

The government also set up a one-member committee to look into the procurement of services for the OSM system.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma, Abhinaya Harigovind
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 06:06 AM IST
CBSE Chairman, Secretary moved out, OSM service procurement to be probedCBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta have been transferred amid ongoing OSM row.
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With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under fire over glitches in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for its Class 12 board exam, the Centre Tuesday moved out CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and named their replacements.

The government also set up a one-member committee to look into the procurement of services for the OSM system. To be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, it has been asked to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) within a month.

The announcements came on the day official sources confirmed that the issue flagged in a May 31 post on X by Nisarga Adhikary — a 19-year-old ethical hacker, he had also posted a picture to indicate that he could access the scanned answer sheets — had been verified, resulting in the Board acknowledging “vulnerabilities” in the OSM portal.

Read | On-Screen Marking system row: Firm roped in by CBSE under scanner for Telangana exam mess; may be fined

“The vendor had a security audit certificate, and the Board didn’t do an audit of the vendor’s systems,” the sources said.

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram has been appointed the new CBSE Chairman. A 2001-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, he was serving as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read | Blurred answer sheets, payment portal collapse: Why CBSE’s digital evaluation for Class 12 is facing flak

Varun Bhardwaj has been named the new CBSE Secretary. A 2008-batch Indian Information Service officer, he was Director, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Outgoing CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh has been transferred as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare.

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Himanshu Gupta, the CBSE Secretary, has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on “administrative grounds” with the condition of “extended cooling off”.

Read | Whistleblower student Sarthak Sidhant appears before parliamentary panel, flags alleged tender irregularities

“He will be eligible for another Central deputation after 12.12.2030,” the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) order stated.

Official records showed that Gupta was heading the committee which recommended that the work order of a service provider for digital evaluation be awarded to Coempt Eduteck Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company.

The CBSE had engaged Coempt Eduteck Pvt Ltd for the OSM system. As reported by The Indian Express earlier, Coempt’s performance had been called into question before. In 2019, the firm, then known as Globarena Technologies Private Limited, had figured in a similar evaluation row in the state board exam in Telangana.

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This year was the first time that the fully digital evaluation system was used by CBSE for the Class 12 results. The controversy emerged after students who sought access to the scanned copies of their answer books flagged blurred answer sheets, missing pages, and, in some cases, that answer book of other students was showing up as theirs.

Read | ‘This could alter my chances to even qualify JEE’: How CBSE OSM chaos disrupted college plans for thousands

Meanwhile, the CBSE opened its online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers.

“The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any, and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation,” the Board said. The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
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Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

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