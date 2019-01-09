Alok Verma reinstated: Congress says ‘slap’ on govt’s decisions, CPM wants PM Modi to step down

The opposition celebrated the Supreme Court judgment reinstating CBI Director Alok Verma, calling it a “slap” on the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government. While the Congress demanded an apology from Modi, the CPM said he should step down if he has any moral conscience.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi again linked Verma’s removal to the Rafale fighter jet issue, claiming that nothing can save the Prime Minister.

Congratulating the Supreme Court for “upholding the law”, Rahul said, “The CBI chief was removed at 1 am in the night because he was about to begin a inquiry into the Rafale deal. Now the CBI chief has been reinstated. So there has been some justice. Now let’s see what happens.”

He added, “Nothing is going to save the Prime Minister from Rafale… the evidence on Rafale is open and shut. It is pretty clear that the Prime Minister has personally helped Anil Ambani get Rs 30,000 crore… the nation is going to 100 per cent know that Narendra Modi has taken Rs 30,000 crore of the people’s money and given it to his friend Anil Ambani.”

The party’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the Supreme Court decision is a slap on the policies and decisions of the Modi government. He accused the PM of having “killed the independence” of CBI.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters that if he has “any moral conscience, because the CBI is directly under his charge, the Prime Minister should quit… but that he doesn’t have a conscience is something which many of us have experienced.”

“Whatever be the term of the existing director, who has been reinstated… but the fact that this action has been reversed is a big blow to the PM personally and to this government and it clearly demonstrates how these institutions have been misused and continue to be misused,” he said.