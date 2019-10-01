CBI transfers 200 officials

The CBI has transferred more than 200 officials largely belonging to the lower rung of the agency’s staff.

Sources said the transfers, effected in the last week, have been done for those who have been working with the same units or been located at one station for a very long time. Sources said some of these officials have been at one place for more than 10 years.

According to the orders passed by the administration department of the agency with concurrence of CBI Director R K Shukla, some 200 crime assistants, lower division clerks and upper division clerks have been transferred along with about a dozen sub-inspectors.

The agency has a sanctioned strength of over 7,000 personnel but works with over 4,000 owing to vacancies, sources said.

On August 21, 2019, Joint Director (admin) A K Bhatnagar had asked heads of various units to prepare a list of officials under them who have been posted at one place for a long time. In the letter, Bhatnagar had urged officials to stick to the transfer policy of “annual rotation” as keeping officers at one location creates discipline issues. The officers were asked to furnish three choices of postings, the letter said.

The development comes in the wake of CBI cadre officer N P Mishra shooting off letters to various authorities, including the Prime Minister, alleging that Bhatnagar was under investigation for fake encounters. The CBI officially denied the charge, saying no such findings had come up in its probe. Mishra’s own transfer is pending due to litigation in the Delhi High Court.

CBI cadre officers have been opposing transfers carried out by CBI top brass.