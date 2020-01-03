CBI transfers 19 officers with immediate effect

DIG Nitin Deep Blaggan, who is heading the sensitive Anti-Corruption Unit, has been given the additional charge of the AC-V unit, the officials said. DIG Nitin Deep Blaggan, who is heading the sensitive Anti-Corruption Unit, has been given the additional charge of the AC-V unit, the officials said.

The CBI on Thursday moved 19 officers investigating key cases. Among those moved are two DIGs, 14 Superintendents of Police and three Additional SPs. All have been transferred with “immediate effect”, sources said.

The order, signed by Administrative Officer Personnel D P Singh, makes it clear that officers who have been specially directed by their names to supervise, investigate, or enquire into any case or matter by any Constitutional court shall continue to do so. The order also states that it has the approval of the CBI director.

Deputy Inspector General Abhay Singh, who was leading the probe into the sexual assault on minor girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home, has been brought to the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi from the Special Crime Branch in Kolkata.

DIG Nitin Deep Blaggan, who is heading the sensitive Anti-Corruption Unit, has been given the additional charge of the AC-V unit, the officials said.

SP Partha Mukherjee, whose unit Economic Offences IV, based in Kolkata, was probing chit fund cases, has been brought to the HQ as AIG (Policy), replacing Vivek Priyadarshi, who has been transferred to Jaipur, sources said. Priyadarshi had led the probe into 2G spectrum cases.

Vijayendra Bidari, SP in Economic Offences-III, has been transferred to Interpol Coordination unit and he will also look after the systems wing of the agency, they said. Kiran S, who is part of the team probing the AgustaWestland and Vijay Mallya cases, has been moved to AC-V unit.

Other officers transferred or given additional charge include SPs Abhishek Dular, Anoop T Mathew, Rajpal Meena, Shiyas A, Jayadevan A, Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, PK Manjhi, Jay Narayan Rana, Santanu Kar and P K Pandey, officials said

