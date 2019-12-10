CBI to investigate death of violinist Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar, a proponent of fusion music and an accomplished violinist, lost his life on October 2 last year, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident on September 25 near Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram. Balabhaskar, a proponent of fusion music and an accomplished violinist, lost his life on October 2 last year, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident on September 25 near Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Acceding to the demand of the family of violinist Balabhaskar, the Kerala government Tuesday handed over the probe surrounding the musician’s death in a car accident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was being handled by the crime branch wing of the state police.

“We’ve always had doubts about some illegal financial dealings (of his managers). Either Balu would have known about this, or he was raring to tell someone about this. Maybe that’s why they killed him. There must have been a big conspiracy. The crime branch did not give much importance to our suspicions,” CK Unni, the deceased musician’s father, told reporters. He added that he believed the road accident that claimed his son’s life was ‘engineered.’

He alleged that the police delayed the collection of forensic evidence in the case.

Balabhaskar’s mother expressed hope that the CBI would make a breakthrough in the case. “At every stage of the police probe, we thought we would get justice. But even after 14 months, nothing has happened. We hope that a new investigation would find out the truth,” she said.

Balabhaskar, a proponent of fusion music and an accomplished violinist, lost his life on October 2 last year, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident on September 25 near Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram. While his daughter Tejaswini Bala died on the spot, his wife suffered injuries but went on to recover fully. Following the accident, there have been many theories about who was driving the car at the time. While Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi stated that driver Arjun was driving the car, the latter claimed Balabhaskar was at the wheel. There have also been reports about the involvement of Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, who were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI for gold smuggling in the accident).

