CBI arrests three MES officials in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three officials of the Military Engineer Services (MES) in Bhopal for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.

“The accused, identified as Arun Singh, junior administrative assistant, and two assistant garrison engineers, J John Kennedy, and R S Yadav, were arrested for taking the bribe from a contractor,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI spokesperson said the officials had demanded the bribe from a contractor for whom the Garrison Engineer (GE) had allegedly raised a recovery of Rs 7.93 lakh despite his tender work being in order.

“When the complainant approached the GE regarding said recovery, he was directed to discuss the matter with Kennedy and Yadav. They demanded undue advantage of around Rs 1,15,000 (3 percent of the tender value),” the spokesperson said.

“The complainant was further directed that in case of non-payment of undue advantage or bribe, recovery would be made from him. We laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

The CBI said searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the arrested accused as well as GE, situated at Bhopal which led to recovery of incriminating documents. “Apart from others, a cash amount of Rs 5.47 lakh was recovered from the premises of Kennedy. Further, searches at the premises of one accused at Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) are continuing,” the spokesperson said.