CBI takes over probe into Deoria home abuse case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into alleged sexual harassment and illegal detention of girls at a shelter home in Deoria.

The shelter home was run by an NGO, Maa Vindhyavash Prashikshina Avam Samaj Seva Sansthan. The CBI Thursday lodged FIRs against its director Girija Tripathi and her daughter and superintendent of the shelter, Kanchan Lata Tripathi, under charges of sexual harassment, human trafficking, sexual assault, adoption without following prescribed procedures, wrongful confinement and assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, said a CBI official. The two were arrested last year.

Deoria Police, which earlier probed the case, filed a chargesheet against Girija and Kanchan. In the second FIR, seven others were charge-sheeted, said Arun Kumar Maurya, SHO, City Kotwali.