CBI summons TDP leader for questioning in bank fraud case

The CBI is probing the former Union minister through a set of three FIRs. (File)

The CBI has summoned Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Y S Chowdary for questioning in connection with a bank fraud case. CBI sources said Chowdary has been asked to appear before the case’s investigating officer at its Bengaluru office on Friday.

The CBI is probing the former Union minister through a set of three FIRs, which allege that electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited (BCEPL) fraudulently obtained loans to the tune of over Rs 360 crore from a consortium of banks and then defaulted on them.

ED had conducted searches in this case on October 8, 2018 as well at residential and office premises of key officials of BCEPL. According to ED, verification of documents seized indicated that BCEPL was functioning under the “Chairmanship of Shri Y.S. Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary, who is a sitting Member of Parliament-Rajya Sabha…”

