Probing Puducherry counterfeit medicine racket, CBI summons Haryana cadre IPS officer

The counterfeit and spurious medicines manufacturing operation was uncovered following raids by the police and the CB-CID in Puducherry last year (File Photo enhanced with AI/Representative)

Days after arresting two men, including a Delhi Police inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore, the CBI has summoned a 2012-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre in connection with the Puducherry counterfeit medicine racket case.

The officer, who has been asked to appear on Friday, allegedly told the prime accused in the case that he could “arrange” relief in the CBI cases through his “connections” within the agency. For the purpose, he demanded Rs 3 crore from N Raja alias Valliappan alias Rajasekhar — the prime accused in the Rs 5,000-crore counterfeit medicine racket in Puducherry.

A source said the IPS officer in question is currently serving in a post of Regional Director with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He had already taken Rs 1 crore from Raja on the promise of securing him relief, the source added.

“We have identified him and, after informing his department, we have summoned him to find out more details,” a source said.