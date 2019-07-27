CBI summons Derek O’Brien in Saradha case

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has been summoned by CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case. A letter in this regard has been sent to O’Brien on Thursday, said sources. He has been asked to appear before the agency as soon as possible within the first week of August.

“A notice has been sent in connection with the ongoing probe of a chit fund scam,” said a CBI official.

Sources said O’Brien will be questioned on the transactions related to the bank accounts of the TMC’s mouthpiece, Jago Bangla.

The MP has also confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

“JagoBangla is Trinamool’s official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O’Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2pm July25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2pm July25”, he wrote on his Twitter handle.