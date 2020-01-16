CBI starts probe into illegal hotels in Patnitop

The agency has initiated the inquiry on the basis of a J&K High Court order that directed it to complete the probe within eight weeks and submit a report. (File) The agency has initiated the inquiry on the basis of a J&K High Court order that directed it to complete the probe within eight weeks and submit a report. (File)

The CBI has initiated a preliminary inquiry into allegations that permission for hotels and guesthouses in Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir was granted in a fraudulent manner. The agency has dispatched 30 officers of its special team to inquire into the case that also involves charges of degradation of environment and encroachment. The role of a former state minister is also under the scanner, sources said.

The agency has initiated the inquiry on the basis of a J&K High Court order that directed it to complete the probe within eight weeks and submit a report.

It is alleged that 59 hotels and resorts are violating master plan of Patnitop and were granted permission to run businesses in an unauthorised manner, sources said.

The CBI team, which is camping at Patnitop, Udhampur and Jammu, has already collected documents of 50 properties in question from various authorities of the Union Territory, sources said.

“This order has been passed on a PIL filed by the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, wherein he has alleged glaring violations of the master plan of the Patnitop area, resulting in 70 per cent of hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission,” a CBI official said.

