Bribery case: Rakesh Asthana seeks correction in court’s judgment ordering probe

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana Wednesday moved an application in the Delhi High Court urging for a correction in the court’s recent judgment where it had dismissed his plea seeking quashing of FIR against him in an alleged bribery case.

The court, which dismissed Asthana’s plea last Friday, had ruled that the investigation into the FIR against four, including Asthana, be completed within 10 weeks time. It also added that the sanction to prosecute Asthana and Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar was not required in the matter, keeping the facts of this case in view.

The FIR against Asthana and others was filed after Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana claimed he had paid bribes to get relief in a case related to meat-exporter Moin Qureshi and made allegations of corruption and extortion against Asthana.

Devender Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving Qureshi, was arrested in the case on October 22, 2018 and was granted bail a week later. Prasad was arrested on October 17, 2018, and he was granted bail on December 18, 2018.

Besides seeking to summon records of the FIR and related documents, Asthana and others have sought quashing of the FIR lodged against them on October 15, 2018, under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.