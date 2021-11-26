CBI special director Praveen Sinha elected to Interpol committee

CBI SPECIAL Director Praveen Sinha was on Thursday elected as a delegate for Asia on the executive committee of the Interpol, capping an “intense” and “well-coordinated” campaign across the world by India, official sources said.

The elections for various positions for the top panel were held at the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul. It has 13 members, including the president and three vice presidents, apart from nine delegates. All members come from different countries to keep the geographic balance.

Among the delegates, Sinha will sit with representatives from Sudan, Argentina, China, USA, UK, Kenya, Spain and Turkey. The committee is headed by UAE with vice presidents coming from Nigeria, Brazil and Czech Republic.

“This was a tough election with India running against four other contestants from China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan for two posts,” said a source. Sources in the CBI said earlier two CBI directors have been elected as vice presidents of the committee. “As vice president, you are in charge of a region and represent its interests in the committee. It is an important post. I am not aware of the functions of delegates,” a former CBI director said.

Sinha is a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre. After then CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla retired in February, Sinha was made the interim director before Subodh Jaiswal was appointed as regular director of the agency in May. He has had two stints in the CBI in the past two decades.