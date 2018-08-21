CBI should unmask the masterminds behind murder, says son of Narendra Dabholkar

There is a need to identify the network of the extremists’ organisation and take decisive action against them, said Hamid Dabholkar. There is a need to identify the network of the extremists’ organisation and take decisive action against them, said Hamid Dabholkar.

Demanding action against ‘extremist’ organisations, Hamid Dabholkar, son of slain rationalist Narendra Dhabolkar, in an interview to The Indian Express, says CBI should now unmask the masterminds behind the killings and the central government should clear its stand.

With latest arrests, do you think the CBI has finally cracked the case?

We won’t say that as of now. But yes, CBI is proceeding in the right direction. It has taken five long years for the organisation to make headway which has been quite disappointing.

What more action do you expect from the CBI?

We want CBI to fast-track the investigation and carry the case to its logical conclusion. The CBI should find out the masterminds behind the murders of the four crusaders — Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh since they were all pre-planned.

Who are the masterminds?

The extremist organisations who believe in the philosophy of violence are the real masterminds. The CBI should unmask the masterminds.

They are bent on doing away with crusaders and activists who speak against superstition and other evil activities in the society.

Do you think crusaders and activists in the country continue to be under threat?

Yes, the threat continues to loom large over the lives of crusaders in the country. There is a need to identify the network of the extremists’ organisation and take decisive action against them.

The Congress has again started demanding ban on Sanatan Sanstha. Your comments.

The Congress had the ideal opportunity when it was in power both at the Centre and in the state to ban the organisation, but failed to do so.

The Centre has not spoken anything about the ban on “extremists” organisations. Are you disappointed with the Centre’s silence?

Certainly, it is disappointing as to why the Centre is keeping mum on the issue even as sane voices are sought to be muzzled by those who hold extreme views. The centre should speak up and clear its stand about these organisations.’

