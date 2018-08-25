CBI sends video of barrack where Vijay Mallya will be lodged to UK court

The video shows that Mallya would not only have access to natural light with large windows but also gets to stroll in a courtyard. He would have a private toilet and even a TV. He would also be given access to the jail library. (AP photo) The video shows that Mallya would not only have access to natural light with large windows but also gets to stroll in a courtyard. He would have a private toilet and even a TV. He would also be given access to the jail library. (AP photo)

To convince a Westminster Court in London that Vijay Mallya should be extradited, the CBI has sent a video of the barrack where the beleaguered liquor baron and Kingfisher Airlines owner will be lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

The eight-minute video shot in barrack number 12 of the Arthur Road jail shows that Mallya has enough space to live in there and most importantly the barrack gets enough sunlight, CBI sources said.

Mallya’s lawyers have opposed his extradition to India on the ground that a barrack within the compound walls of the jail would not get enough natural light. They also raised the issue of overcrowding in Indian jails and of security.

Based on their plea, the UK Court on July 31 had asked CBI send a video of the barrack where Mallya would be lodged.

The video shows that Mallya would not only have access to natural light with large windows but also gets to stroll in a courtyard. He would have a private toilet and even a TV. He would also be given access to the jail library.

The video also seeks to dispel the fears of overcrowding by showing that there are only six inmates in Barack number 12.

The agency has already told the court that ample security would be provided to Mallya and that the jail is fully covered under CCTV. The court has also been given evidence of hygiene in the barrack and medical facilities in the jail, said sources.

The final hearing in the case is scheduled for September 12.

