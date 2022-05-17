CBI sends back its officer to parent cadre for assaulting policeman

Days after it dismissed four of its officers and arrested them after they were found trying to extort from a businessman in Chandigarh, CBI on Monday repatriated an inspector to his parent cadre of GST after he allegedly assaulted a policeman in Faridabad.

Inspector Ashish Solanki had joined the agency from the GST office in Guwahati recently. According to CBI sources he was involved in an altercation in Faridabad following which police was called. However, he assaulted a policeman when the team tried to intervene. Following this Solanki was arrested by Faridabad Police.

“There is zero tolerance for such transgressions in the agency. That is why the officer has been prematurely sent to his parent cadre of GST. We have also asked GST authorities to take appropriate departmental action against him,” a CBI officer said.

Last week the agency arrested four of its sub-inspectors and also dismissed them from service for allegedly trying to extort from a businessman in Chandigarh by threatening to implicate him in a terror case. There too during negotiations of extortion money, there was an altercation and police was called. The police apprehended the officers and handed them over to CBI.