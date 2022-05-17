scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

CBI sends back its officer to parent cadre for assaulting policeman

Inspector Ashish Solanki had joined the agency from the GST office in Guwahati recently.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 12:21:30 am
Last week the agency arrested four of its sub-inspectors and also dismissed them from service for allegedly trying to extort from a businessman in Chandigarh by threatening to implicate him in a terror case.

Days after it dismissed four of its officers and arrested them after they were found trying to extort from a businessman in Chandigarh, CBI on Monday repatriated an inspector to his parent cadre of GST after he allegedly assaulted a policeman in Faridabad.

Inspector Ashish Solanki had joined the agency from the GST office in Guwahati recently. According to CBI sources he was involved in an altercation in Faridabad following which police was called. However, he assaulted a policeman when the team tried to intervene. Following this Solanki was arrested by Faridabad Police.

“There is zero tolerance for such transgressions in the agency. That is why the officer has been prematurely sent to his parent cadre of GST. We have also asked GST authorities to take appropriate departmental action against him,” a CBI officer said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Last week the agency arrested four of its sub-inspectors and also dismissed them from service for allegedly trying to extort from a businessman in Chandigarh by threatening to implicate him in a terror case. There too during negotiations of extortion money, there was an altercation and police was called. The police apprehended the officers and handed them over to CBI.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 16, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 16, 2022: What you need to read today
Modi in Lumbini: Buddhism provides India a cultural inroad in Nepal – it ...Premium
Modi in Lumbini: Buddhism provides India a cultural inroad in Nepal – it ...
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ PawarPremium
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ Pawar
Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across IndiaPremium
Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across India
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement