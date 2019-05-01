CBI searches YSR Cong leader’s homes, offices over ‘bank fraud’

The CBI Tuesday searched the residential and official premises of YSR Congress’s Narsapuram candidate K Raghurama Krisham Raju, in connection with a case of alleged loan default of over Rs 947 crore.

The agency has alleged that Raju’s company Ind Barath group had taken loans worth over Rs 2,655 crore from three non-banking financial companies — Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. It is alleged that that the company defaulted in payments of Rs 947 crore which turned into non-performing assets, sources said. The CBI had recently registered an FIR on the basis of which it carried out searches at Raju’s four offices and two residences Tuesday, they said.