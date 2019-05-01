Toggle Menu
CBI searches YSR Cong leader’s homes, offices over ‘bank fraud’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/cbi-searches-ysr-cong-leaders-homes-offices-over-bank-fraud-5703756/

CBI searches YSR Cong leader’s homes, offices over ‘bank fraud’

The CBI had recently registered an FIR on the basis of which it carried out searches at Raju’s four offices and two residences Tuesday, they said.

CBI probes email that falsely accused Pune firm of inking contract with Chinese company
The CBI had recently registered an FIR on the basis of which it carried out searches at Raju’s four offices and two residences Tuesday, they said.

The CBI Tuesday searched the residential and official premises of YSR Congress’s Narsapuram candidate K Raghurama Krisham Raju, in connection with a case of alleged loan default of over Rs 947 crore.

The agency has alleged that Raju’s company Ind Barath group had taken loans worth over Rs 2,655 crore from three non-banking financial companies — Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. It is alleged that that the company defaulted in payments of Rs 947 crore which turned into non-performing assets, sources said. The CBI had recently registered an FIR on the basis of which it carried out searches at Raju’s four offices and two residences Tuesday, they said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sacked SC officer was in touch with lawyer linked to Anil Ambani case: Police to court
2 Madras HC: Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi can’t interfere in day-to-day affairs of govt
3 MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on his citizenship, Priyanka calls it ‘rubbish’