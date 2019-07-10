CBI searches 110 premises, former secy to then CM Mayawati among them

In a massive, nationwide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 places across 19 states and Union Territories in 30 separate cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct and arms, the agency said.

Advertising

The searches include those at 11 locations in Lucknow and NCR in connection with the sugar mills disinvestment scam case during Mayawati’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI registered 30 fresh cases, they said.

According to officials, among premises searched were those of former IAS officers Netram and Vinay Priya Dhune and sons of former MLC Iqbal Singh — Wajid Ali and Mohammed Javed.

Netram also held the position of secretary to Mayawati when she was the UP chief minister.

Advertising

In April this year, CBI registered an FIR in connection with the sugar scam case, besides six preliminary inquiries in which probe is underway, the CBI stated.

The search operation also covers an FIR against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The operation is underway at Krrish Builders in Jasola, New Delhi, it was informed.

The search operation is spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in UP, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra, Karnataka and Bihar.

This is the second massive search operation conducted by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against an accused in a banking fraud case.

The premises of K A Duggal, then CMD of BICL, Kanpur, company secretary K V Vajpayee are being searched for alleged irregularities in tendering process while selling the properties of BICL.

Cases in which search operations are going on also include cheating of a Mumbai-based businessman who was sold 980 acres worth Rs 11 crore in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly on the basis of forged documents. The CBI has taken over investigation on the orders of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

They also include case of a missing woman from Jaipur in Rajasthan, disbursal of 13 housing loans worth Rs 3 crore by an SBI branch manager in Haridwar.