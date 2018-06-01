CBI searches premises of Karnataka Congress leader’s aides

“We are ready to face these challenges and we had an idea these things will happen,’’ Shivakumar said. “We are ready to face these challenges and we had an idea these things will happen,’’ Shivakumar said.

THE CBI on Thursday carried out searches at premises of people linked to Congress leader D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh in connection with a case relating to illegal exchange of Rs 10 lakh of demonetised cash with the assistance of a Corporation Bank manager in Ramanagaram.

“Searches are being conducted at five places in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and Ramanagara, which includes Election Cell, Kanakapura and an office at Ramanagara and three residences of the election cell in-charge Shivananda, election cell clerk Nanjappa and one Padmanabaiah,” the CBI said.

Padmanabaiah is a personal secretary of D K Suresh, the Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, who has been actively involved in the RR Nagar bypolls.

Even as the CBI carried out its searches, Shivakumar and Suresh accused the Centre of targeting them. “We are being targeted by the BJP, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. They have instructed officials of the CBI, I-T and ED to do these things,” Suresh claimed.

“We are ready to face these challenges and we had an idea these things will happen,’’ Shivakumar said.

