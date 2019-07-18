CBI searches former MP Ateeq Ahmad’s premises in UP

THE CBI Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad and his aides in six locations in Lucknow and Prayagraj in a case related to the alleged abduction of a Lucknow-based businessman, who was forcibly taken to Deoria district jail where Ahmad was lodged.

A CBI spokesperson said incriminating documents and material related to the case were recovered during the searches.

The CBI had last month registered a case against Ahmad, his son and aides for allegedly assaulting and abducting realtor Mohit Jaiswal last year. Jaiswal was allegedly tortured inside the jail barrack and forced to sign documents relating to transfer of his firms. The CBI filed a case under various charges, including rioting, extortion, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and criminal conspiracy after the Supreme Court ordered the agency to probe the matter.

The case was filed on the allegation that Ahmad had demanded extortion money from Jaiswal, in December 2018, from Deoria jail where the former MP was lodged. It was further alleged that when the businessman opposed the same, Ateeq’s associates abducted him from Lucknow in a car and took him to Deoria jail.